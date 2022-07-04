Most places in Rajasthan receive rainfall

Light to moderate rain was recorded in most areas of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, while isolated pockets received downpours, the weather department said on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Department, in the last 24 hours, Pidawa in Jhalawar, Nasirabad in Ajmer, Khinvsar in Nagaur, Ratangarh in Churu recorded 7 cm of rainfall each, while Mangrol of Baran and Pisangan of Ajmer registered 6 cm rain and Chhatargarh of Bikaner received 5 cm rainfall.

According to the department, less than 4 cm rainfall was recorded at many other places in the state.

An official of the department said that till 5.30 pm on Sunday, 44 mm rainfall was recorded in Chittorgarh, 31 mm in Bhilwara, 14.8 mm in Bikaner, 11.8 mm in Churu, 9 mm each in Jaipur and Sikar, 7 mm in Ajmer and 5 mm in Baran.

The department has predicted light to moderate rain for many places during the next 24 hours.