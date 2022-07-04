scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Most places in Rajasthan receive rainfall

According to the department, less than 4 cm rainfall was recorded at many other places in the state.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: July 4, 2022 9:46:41 am
Rajasthan rainfall, Rajasthan rain, Jaipur rain, rain in Rajasthan, Rajasthan weather, Jaipur weather, Indian ExpressThe department has predicted light to moderate rain for many places during the next 24 hours. (Express file photo)

Light to moderate rain was recorded in most areas of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, while isolated pockets received downpours, the weather department said on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Department, in the last 24 hours, Pidawa in Jhalawar, Nasirabad in Ajmer, Khinvsar in Nagaur, Ratangarh in Churu recorded 7 cm of rainfall each, while Mangrol of Baran and Pisangan of Ajmer registered 6 cm rain and Chhatargarh of Bikaner received 5 cm rainfall.

According to the department, less than 4 cm rainfall was recorded at many other places in the state.

An official of the department said that till 5.30 pm on Sunday, 44 mm rainfall was recorded in Chittorgarh, 31 mm in Bhilwara, 14.8 mm in Bikaner, 11.8 mm in Churu, 9 mm each in Jaipur and Sikar, 7 mm in Ajmer and 5 mm in Baran.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Jaipur

The department has predicted light to moderate rain for many places during the next 24 hours.

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement