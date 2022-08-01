Mortal remains of BSF jawans killed in Congo reach their native villages in Rajasthan

August 1, 2022 11:19:01 am
The mortal remains of two Border Security Force jawans, who were killed in a violent protest in Congo, reached their respective villages in Rajasthan.
Shishupal Singh Bagdia from Sikar’s Laxmangarh area and Sanwalram Vishnoi from Barmer’s Gudamalani area will be cremated with military honours on Monday.
Bagdia and Vishnoi, both head constables, were part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo and were killed during violent armed protests in Butembo city on July 26.
Their mortal remains reached their villages on Sunday evening.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bagdia’s elder brother Madansingh said a ‘tiranga yatra’ will be taken out from Balaran to their native village Bagdia ka Bas in his honour.
Singh and Vishnoi were a part of MONUSCO – the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India facesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Watch: Sarina Wiegman’s press conference gate-crashed by jubilant England players after Euro 2022 final win
Delhi weather: Light rainfall likely today, maximum temperature 32°C
Himachal Pradesh monsoon fury: 140 killed in past 30 days, 73 houses destroyed
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, makes a case for sustainable fashion at Commonwealth Games 2022
Chennai This Week: Some surfing, music and laughter in plenty to usher in August
IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu today
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today
As Independence Day nears, Pune citizens urged to buy ‘Made in India’ flags and shun those made in China
Salman Khan gets Arms license following request citing death threats
Three Gurgaon police personnel arrested for extorting Rs 9 lakh, threatening to implicate lawyer in false case
Some producers to stop Telugu film shootings from August 1
You are all alive because of PM Modi: Bihar minister asserts in viral video