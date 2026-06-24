Momo seller sustains burn injuries during roadside clearance for VIP movement in Jaipur

A woman street vendor sustained serious burn injuries during a police drive to clear roadside carts ahead of a VIP movement in Jaipur’s Ramnagariya police station area, officials said, triggering criticism from the opposition.
Condemning the incident, Rajasthan Assembly Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said that such action in the name of VIP movement reflects insensitivity towards people earning their livelihood.
The incident took place on the evening of June 19 near Mahal Road in Jagatpura, where police personnel were removing encroachments minutes before a chief ministerial convoy was scheduled to pass.
According to a complaint lodged on Monday, an argument broke out between police personnel and a young woman selling momos. The victim’s family alleged that a policeman pushed her cart during the altercation, causing boiling water kept for cooking to spill on the woman.
The injured woman, Reshu Gupta (27), who runs her momo cart on Capital High Street near Mahal Road in Pratap Nagar, alleged that boiling water from her steamer spilled onto her body after a police officer forcefully moved the cart.
Reshu, who lives with her mother and three sisters, said she had started the cart just 25 days ago after failing to secure a government job despite completing B.Sc. degree and appearing in several competitive examinations.
Recalling the incident, Reshu said around 6:30 pm on June 19, she was setting up her cart as usual and the water in the steamer was boiling. According to her, a police vehicle arrived and the personnel asked her to remove the cart.
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“I told them that I was moving it and warned them that there was hot water in the steamer,” she said. “Despite this, a policeman came and pushed the steamer, causing boiling water to spill over me.”
She alleged that the hot water caused severe burns to her chest, arms and thighs. “One side of my chest and left arm has been completely affected. I’m only 27 years old and not even married. I can’t even imagine what my future holds,” she said while undergoing treatment in a hospital.
Reshu further alleged that despite her screams of pain, the police personnel left the spot without helping her. She claimed that other police vehicles too passed through the area but none stopped and assisted her.
Police said they were clearing roadside vendors due to the planned VIP movement and maintained that the circumstances leading to the burn injuries are under investigation, with both sides giving differing accounts.
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Ranjeeta Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of East said that police is investigating the matter and looking into the CCTV footage. She said that action will be taken against the police officials if they are found guilty.
According to Reshu, her elder sister Khushboo took her to hospital on a scooter and later visited Ramnagariya police station with a lawyer the same night. However, she alleged that no FIR was registered.
She also claimed that police personnel later contacted her and proposed a settlement. Her sister Khushboo Gupta alleged that they were offered medical expenses and asked to compromise in the matter.
Reshu maintains that she wants accountability for the incident and justice for the injuries she suffered.
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Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully condemned the incident, describing it as “deeply disturbing and unacceptable”. He said that such action in the name of VIP movement reflects insensitivity towards people earning their livelihood.
Jully also pointed out the contrast between official claims of minimising traffic disruptions and the ground-level conduct of authorities, and demanded strict action against those responsible.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More