Momo seller sustains burn injuries during roadside clearance for VIP movement in Jaipur

The victim's family alleged that a policeman pushed her cart during the altercation, causing boiling water kept for cooking to spill on the woman. (Express Archive/Representative Photo)

A woman street vendor sustained serious burn injuries during a police drive to clear roadside carts ahead of a VIP movement in Jaipur’s Ramnagariya police station area, officials said, triggering criticism from the opposition.

Condemning the incident, Rajasthan Assembly Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said that such action in the name of VIP movement reflects insensitivity towards people earning their livelihood.

The incident took place on the evening of June 19 near Mahal Road in Jagatpura, where police personnel were removing encroachments minutes before a chief ministerial convoy was scheduled to pass.

According to a complaint lodged on Monday, an argument broke out between police personnel and a young woman selling momos. The victim’s family alleged that a policeman pushed her cart during the altercation, causing boiling water kept for cooking to spill on the woman.