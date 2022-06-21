scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Moderate to heavy rainfall at several places in Rajasthan

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: June 21, 2022 3:59:43 pm
Moderate to heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions, during the last 24 hours, Met officials said on Monday.

Phulera in Jaipur received the highest 82 mm rainfall in the state, they said, adding that Sambhar (Jaipur) recorded 70 mm while Baran and Makrana (Nagaur) received 68 mm and 76 mm rainfall, respectively.

The department has predicted heavy rains at some places in the state on Monday.

Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at one or two places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota and Bikaner divisions, it said.

Rain activities will reduce in the state from June 22, it added.

