Monday, July 11, 2022

Moderate rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

Different part of Sirohi, Banswara, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Churu, Bikaner, Jhunjhun districts received less than 10 cm of rain during this period.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 11, 2022 1:31:22 pm
Moderate rainfall occurred at most places in Rajasthan. (Representational/ File photo)

Moderate rainfall occurred at most places in Rajasthan while isolated places received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, weather officials said.

Nainwa in Bundi district recorded 13 cm of rain, followed by Dholpur (12 cm), and Laxmangarh in Sikar (10 cm) till Monday morning, according to the meteorological department.

The weather department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Baran, Kota, Jhalawar and Chittorgarh districts during the next 24 hours

The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

