Model suicide bid: Rajasthan Police arrest 2, minister says ‘lucky’ to have escaped trap

The Rajasthan Police is investigating if the suicide bid by a model from the rooftop of a Jodhpur hotel, on January 30, was linked to an attempt to blackmail Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat.

Two people who were allegedly trying to use the model — Udaipur-based Akshat Sharma, 33, and his associate Dipali, 26 — were arrested on February 1. Police zeroed in on them from an audio the model had recorded for her family before she tried to kill herself, police said.

The 18-year-old model had survived with injuries as she had fallen on an SUV. She is out of danger.

A case has been lodged under IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion), 354 (c) (voyeurism) and under the IT Act.

DCP, Jodhpur East, Bhuvan Bhushan said the model had met Sharma and Dipali in October last year for some modelling work, and was with them for around a month before returning home to Jodhpur. According to Bhushan, around New Year’s, Dipali started pressing her to come back, threatening to release her nude photos and videos otherwise.

Jodhpur Airport Police Station SHO Dileep Khadav, the investigating officer, said Dipali had recorded those photos and videos of the model while the two of them shared an apartment in Udaipur. Around January 20, he said, the 18-year-old returned to Udaipur.

Towards the end of January, Sharma and Dipali reportedly hatched the plan to send the 18-year-old to Jat, the MLA from Mandal in Bhilwara.

After the duo were arrested, Jat told reporters he was “lucky” to have not been caught in their trap. “I got a call from them enquiring as to when I would be in Bhilwara. I told them we could talk on the phone. But they insisted I meet them, and so I told them (about the visit to Bhilwara). The next day (January 28), my PA received a call from them, seeking to meet. But I was busy and, perhaps I had luck on my side, I couldn’t meet them. They called again at night and I declined (to meet),” the minister said.

The DCP said that on January 29, the 18-year-old managed to leave Bhilwara without Sharma and Dipali getting to know. She returned to Jodhpur on January 30, and instead of going home, checked into the hotel from where she attempted suicide.

Police claim that Sharma and Dipali, meanwhile, tried to approach the minister with another woman, at a public meeting the same day. Jat said they met him saying they needed his help for some work, and that he consulted officials and told them it was not possible. “But they insisted… I don’t know these people and have never met them before,” Jat said, adding he got to know what their real intentions were, after police made the arrests.

Sharma allegedly kept different ID cards identifying him as a mediaperson, liasioner, property dealer etc, under different names such as Sagar, Nitin, Chenu et al, and used these to meet and try and trap influential people. SHO Khadav said they had found that Sharma was part of a similar case in 2016-17, in which 21 people were arrested, and that he had “7-8 cases against him, mainly of fraud”.