Missing nine-year-old girl ‘raped’, found dead 2 hours later in Jaipur; minor detained

Jaipur police have detained a minor boy for the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the city, officials said Sunday. According to the police, the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and her body was found two hours later, just 200 metres from her home.

“The girl’s body, with her throat slit with a sharp weapon, was found on Saturday afternoon. The family of the girl has alleged rape and an FIR has been registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Pocso Act,” the SHO of the local police station said Sunday.

The SHO added that the sexual assault on the girl will be confirmed after reports from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) and the post-mortem report arrive. “Following the incident, we had formed seven teams to trace the accused, who was identified within seven hours of the crime. After investigation, we have detained a minor boy who is a neighbour of the victim,” the SHO said. The police revealed that the murder weapon, a knife, was also recovered.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia visited the area following the incident and sought strong punishment for the accused. “The rape and murder of the minor… is not only despicable but along with the society is also shameful for the state government. Criminals don’t have any fear and the government doesn’t have any information,” tweeted Poonia.

Criticising Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Poonia said the “insecurity of the CM’s chair” has “put the dignity of sisters and daughters of the society at stake”.