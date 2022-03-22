Rajasthan: No clue of 2 minor sisters missing since Feb 3; lawyers protest demanding their return

With no leads into the missing of two minor sisters for more than 45 days, lawyers in Jaipur on Monday protested against the state government demanding their return.

The two girls — aged 16 and 17 years — are the daughters of a Jaipur-based advocate and they went missing on February 3. The Rajasthan police has constituted an SIT to trace them.

“On February 3, I dropped my daughters to school at around 9 am. They are students of class 11 and 12, respectively. Later, we got to know that they left the school when the school was still in progress. Since then, there has been no trace of them,” said the father of the girls on Tuesday.

After the girls went missing, the family registered an FIR at the Mahesh Nagar police station in Jaipur under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366-A (procuration of minor girl).

Lawyers organised a day-long protest in Jaipur’s Janpath Monday, which was called off on Tuesday after the assurance of the police to trace the girls.

“Till date, the police haven’t questioned the director of the school about how the girls could leave the school when classes were still going on. The license of the school too hasn’t been cancelled. We have met the chief minister and the DGP but we still have no clue about the whereabouts of my daughter. Today, the Jaipur police commissioner gave us the assurance that the girls will be brought back soon. Thereafter, we called off the protest,” said the father.

The police said that so far no evidence has been found that suggests involvement of any third person.

“In the investigation so far, it seems that the girls went on their own. They left the school and thereafter, we came to know that they boarded a train to Lucknow. After reaching Lucknow, they spent some time at the railway station’s waiting room. Thereafter, they took an auto and reached a facility for paying guests on February 4. But after that there is no trace of them. We are trying to trace them,” said additional commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Lamba, who is leading the SIT constituted by the DGP.

Girraj Prasad Sharma, General Secretary, Rajasthan Bar Council said that while the protest was called off on Tuesday after the police’s assurance, lawyers will decide further strategy in case the girls are not brought back soon.