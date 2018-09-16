Minor held for sodomising, murdering 7-yr-old cousin

“He confessed to the crime and preliminary investigation suggests that he had taken the child to the fields where he sodomised him.” “He confessed to the crime and preliminary investigation suggests that he had taken the child to the fields where he sodomised him.”

Police in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district have detained a minor boy for allegedly sodomising and murdering his seven-year-old cousin brother on Thursday.

According to the police, the 17-year-old accused had tried to mislead them by saying that the victim was kidnapped by unidentified men.

“After getting information that the child was missing from his village, we registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC against unidentified persons,” said SHO Naresh Kumar Sharma.

Sharma said the police started suspecting the accused after he changed his statements. “At times he would say that masked men kidnapped the child or that the child had drowned. Finally he directed us to a place in the fields where we found the body,” said Sharma.

He said the child’s head was crushed by a stone. “After we found the body, we questioned the boy’s cousin who was misleading us… He confessed to the crime and preliminary investigation suggests that he had taken the child to the fields where he sodomised him… when the victim said that he will complain to his parents, he murdered the child by strangling him,” said the SHO.

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App