Minister receives threat call from man identifying as member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang; FIR registered

The Bikaner Police have registered a case after a man called and allegedly threatened disaster management and relief minister Govind Ram Meghwal and demanded Rs 70 lakh from him. The police said in a statement that the person had identified himself as a member of the SOPU gang of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

“I received a call yesterday (Tuesday) evening and the man told me that if I don’t pay him Rs 70 lakh within 10 days, I will be shot. The caller identified himself as a member of the SOPU gang. The caller also said that he knows that I have police personnel with me but my son, who is a pradhan, moves without security. He told me that it doesn’t matter that I am a minister and all it would take is one bullet to kill me,” minister Meghwal told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is presently in news after his alleged links with the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

“Following the threat call to the minister, we have registered an FIR under sections including 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The caller has been identified as one Sethiram alias Sunil Kumar Bishnoi, 25, who is presently in Tanah Rata, Malaysia. He had made the threat through an internet call,” said Inspector General of Police, Bikaner Range, Om Prakash.

Om Prakash said that Sethiram is a resident of a village in Bikaner, the district from where the minister is an MLA.

“We are questioning 24 people, 12 each from Bikaner and Sriganganagar district. We are investigating all angles including conspiracy and gang links. So far, we haven’t found any link of Sethiram with Panjab university or Student Organisation of Punjab University (SOPU) and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. We are also questioning his family members,” said the IG.

The police said that if needed, efforts will be made to extradite Sethiram.

“We have an extradition treaty with Malaysia. If needed, we will ensure that a red corner notice is issued against Sethiram so that he can be deported to India. His family is engaged in farming. We got to know that he is presently in need of money as he is doing menial work in Malaysia,” said the IG.