MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer

A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Friday evening, said officials.

“We got information today evening that a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Sam in the area under the desert national park (DNP). The aircraft had taken off from the Jaisalmer Air Base,” said Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh.

Singh added that he was rushing to the spot and the Air Force has been intimated.

“The plane crash was first spotted by a forest guard after which the local police were informed,” said the SP.

Police said that further details of the crash are awaited and an Air Force team is also reaching the spot.

This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited.

An inquiry is being ordered. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 24, 2021

