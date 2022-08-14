2 men arrested in Rajasthan for spying for Pakistan

August 14, 2022 7:58:11 am
The intelligence wing of the Rajasthan Police arrested two men for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Saturday.
The accused were identified as Narayan Lal Gadri, 27, a resident of Bhilwara, and Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, 24, of Jaipur. They were interrogated jointly by intelligence agencies.
Officials said Gadri provided SIM cards of Indian telecom companies to be used by his Pakistani handlers to run social media accounts.
Shekhawat, who was working as a salesman in a liquor shop in Pali, was in touch with a Pakistani woman handler.
Subscriber Only Stories
He was operating multiple social media accounts posing as women personnel of the Indian Army. Shekhawat was involved in obtaining classified information from Army jawans after befriending them on social media, Director General of Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.
He said the duo were getting money in lieu of spying and helping their Pakistani handlers.
He said separate cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC, Official Secrets Act and the Information Technology Act.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Latest News
Hindi novelist dedicates drama to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, says history should be rewritten
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack: agent
Narcotics worth Rs 111.41 crore seized at Chennai airport, foreigner among 2 held
Jalandhar’s Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall has become synonymous with patriotism
Surana group sets up international school at outlay of over Rs 100 crore
‘I could have changed them all at half-time’: Erik ten Hag blasts Manchester United players after 4-0 loss at Brentford
Fazilka: Unique initiative launched for development of 30 border villages
TN raises concern over AP’s proposal for reservoirs across ‘inter-State’ Kosasthalaiyar river
Tamil Nadu: Four more sites added to Ramsar list
Threat calls to MLAs: Accused were in touch with handlers in Pak, transacted ‘2.7 crore via 727 bank accounts’
For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’