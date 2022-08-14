scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

2 men arrested in Rajasthan for spying for Pakistan

The accused were identified as Narayan Lal Gadri, 27, a resident of Bhilwara, and Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, 24, of Jaipur. They were interrogated jointly by intelligence agencies.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 14, 2022 7:58:11 am
The duo were getting money in lieu of spying and helping their Pakistani handlers. (File)

The intelligence wing of the Rajasthan Police arrested two men for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Narayan Lal Gadri, 27, a resident of Bhilwara, and Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, 24, of Jaipur. They were interrogated jointly by intelligence agencies.

Officials said Gadri provided SIM cards of Indian telecom companies to be used by his Pakistani handlers to run social media accounts.

Shekhawat, who was working as a salesman in a liquor shop in Pali, was in touch with a Pakistani woman handler.

He was operating multiple social media accounts posing as women personnel of the Indian Army. Shekhawat was involved in obtaining classified information from Army jawans after befriending them on social media, Director General of Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

He said the duo were getting money in lieu of spying and helping their Pakistani handlers.

He said separate cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC, Official Secrets Act and the Information Technology Act.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 07:58:11 am

