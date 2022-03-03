Man, woman assaulted over suspicion of love affair in Rajasthan, one arrested

Police in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district have arrested one person and are searching for at least three others, who allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old man and a married woman after tying them to a wooden post.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 1. The duo was beaten up by the woman’s husband on the suspicion that they were having a love affair, an allegation that has been denied by the woman and the man. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday, added the police.

“The man who was assaulted has been identified as Manilal. Manilal, who works for the sarpanch of a village and drives a tractor, had gone to Ukheri village on March 1 for some work. Manilal has said in the FIR that he had gone to a nearby house and asked for water. There were two women in the house. Thereafter, two men came and forcibly locked Manilal in the house,” said assistant sub-inspector Narayan Lal of the Pahadi police station in Udaipur district.

Lal added that more people, along with the husband of one of the women, also arrived later. “Manilal and one of the women in the house were tied to a wooden post and thereafter were assaulted by the woman’s husband and others. Prima facie it appears that they were assaulted after the woman’s relatives suspected that the two were having a love affair. The woman has denied these allegations while speaking with the police. The assault went on for half an hour before the police arrived and rescued them,” said Lal.

The police said that the woman’s husband has been arrested while the other accused in the case are absconding.

“We have arrested Kanhaiyalal, the husband of the woman and the main accused in the case. Manilal has lodged an FIR against Kanhaiyalal and four to five other people. The other accused are absconding and efforts are being made to trace them. The woman has gone to live with her parents after the incident,” said Lal.

The FIR has been registered under offences, including wrongful restraint and assault on a woman to outrage her modesty.

Family members of Manilal said that he is undergoing treatment in Gujarat. “My son is admitted to a hospital in Modasa, Gujarat. He has injury marks and bruises all over his body. He might have to be operated upon in one-two days,” said Jeevan Prakash, the father of Manilal.

“The allegations of a love affair are false. My son works with the village panchayat and had gone to the village by driving the tractor to supply the materials. But the accused assaulted him.”