Man lynched in Rajasthan over bike theft, four arrested: Cops

A 30-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district was beaten to death after he reportedly stole a motorcycle, police said, adding that four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Friday night near Raneela village in Sawai Madhopur’s Bamanwas area.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that two men entered the village riding a motorcycle and later stole another motorcycle owned by villager Jeetram Meena. Late on Friday night, the local police got information that a thief has been caught. Upon reaching the spot, officials found the body of Khushiram Meena (30),” said Manish Tripathi, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sawai Madhopur.

Tripathi said that preliminary investigation suggested that the owner of the stolen motorcycle had intimated some of his acquaintances to follow and intercept the alleged thieves while they were escaping.

“Prima facie it appears that several people had gathered in the area from where the body of Khushiram was recovered. A case of murder has been registered and we have arrested four people, who are also from the Meena community and are villagers from Raneela. Further investigation is on,” said Tripathi.

On being asked whether the case is one of mob lynching, the officer said that preliminary investigation does suggest that a large number of people had gathered in the area when Meena was attacked.

“We are trying to ascertain whether more people were involved in the attack. The deceased, a native of Karauli district, had around 10 cases of theft registered against him, and his parents informed the police that they had disowned him a long time ago due to his illegal activities,” said the additional SP.

He added that Khushiram’s associate is currently absconding and a case of vehicle theft has also been registered in the matter.