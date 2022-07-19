Man convicted to life term for raping minor girl in Rajasthan’s Bundi

A POCSO court in Bundi on Monday convicted a 28-year-old man to a life term in jail for abducting and repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl for about three years.

The victim belonged to the SC/ST i.e. scheduled caste and scheduled tribes community.

According to the public prosecutor (PP), the man identified as Khushiram Sain, a resident of the Uniyara police station in Tonk district, worked at a hair-cutting salon. He gifted a mobile and tempted the minor girl, who would regularly pass by his salon in the village and raped her several times for around three years.

Sexual exploitation of the minor was exposed on November 11, 2020, when Khushiram abducted the minor to nearby Mendi village, where he held her captive in an agriculture field and raped her, meanwhile, someone informed the police of the captivation of the girl following which the police rushed to the spot and rescued the minor and arrested Sain, PP said.

The police filed the charge sheet under the section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Act against the accused, however, he was out on bail.

The court on Monday held Sain guilty of abduction, rape and crime and pronounced separate 20 years imprisonment respectively under sections of IPC and POCSO Act and life term for the crime under sections of SC/ST Act, the PP said.

The court also imposed a total fine of Rs. 1.60 lakh, he added.