scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Man, 45, killed in violent clash between 2 families in Rajasthan’s Kota

A scuffle had erupted on Sunday night between a Kevat family and a Bheel family, both neighbours, allegedly over repeated instances of harassing the women of Kevat family by the members of Bheel family.

Dhanraj Kevat and Dhannalal Bheel sustained injuries in the clash and were rushed to MBS hospital, where Dhanraj Kevat succumbed to injuries during treatment late Sunday night, while Dhannalal Bheel was still under treatment

A 45-year-old man was killed while another man was injured when two groups clashed with each other with sticks and swords in Maradiya Basti area here, police on Monday said.

Dhanraj Kevat, who was allegedly involved in the fight, succumbed to injuries in a hospital, they said.

FIRs were lodged against eight people from both groups under several sections, including that of murder and attempt to murder, police said.

A few of them were detained for interrogation on Monday, they said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
Explained: Reliance Jio 5G in the 4 metros by Diwali, how will its &#8216...Premium
Explained: Reliance Jio 5G in the 4 metros by Diwali, how will its &#8216...

A scuffle had erupted on Sunday night between a Kevat family and a Bheel family, both neighbours, allegedly over repeated instances of harassing the women of Kevat family by the members of Bheel family, DSP and Circle Officer of the area Amer Singh said.

The Kevat family called one of their relatives, one Dhanraj Kevat, a resident of Rangpur road, to their house to resolve the matter at around 9.30 pm, after that the fight escalated into a violent confrontation as both groups attacked each other with sticks, iron rods, and swords, he said.

Dhanraj Kevat and Dhannalal Bheel sustained injuries in the clash and were rushed to MBS hospital, where Dhanraj Kevat succumbed to injuries during treatment late Sunday night, while Dhannalal Bheel was still under treatment, he said.

Advertisement

Police lodged a case of murder against Dhannalal Bheel, Bherulal, Sonu, and two others. Three members of the Bheel family too were booked for attempt to murder under IPC and other sections of the SC/ST Act, the CO said.

More from Jaipur

Kevat’s body was handed over to his family after a post mortem on Monday morning and further investigation into the matter is underway, Singh said.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 07:41:28 am
Next Story

TN Cabinet decides to table Jaya death panel report before Assembly, to decide on enquiry against Sasikala and others

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

NASA's mission to the Moon, and why it was aborted
Express Explained

NASA's mission to the Moon, and why it was aborted

Crime against kids: a third still under POCSO
NCRB data 2021

Crime against kids: a third still under POCSO

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

In Delhi, many trees transplanted for Central Vista project didn't survive
Forest dept data

In Delhi, many trees transplanted for Central Vista project didn't survive

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement