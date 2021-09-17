Man running gas agency in Jhunjhunu arrested for ‘spying for ISI’

In a joint operation by the Rajasthan Police and the military intelligence, a person running a gas agency in Jhunjhunu district has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistani agency ISI.

According to the police, the arrested person, identified as Sandeep Kumar (30), is a resident of Narhar village in Jhunjhunu district and was running an Indane gas agency.

Kumar has been arrested on charges of sending secret information and photos to Pakistani handlers, said officials. Police said that Kumar would spy while supplying gas to an Army camp situated nearby.

DG (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said that a Pakistani handling officer had contacted Kumar through WhatsApp chats, video calls and voice calls and had asked for photographs of the Narhar Army camp and sensitive secret information.

The Pakistani handler had also lured Kumar by promising him with large sums of money, said officials.

The police said that after surveillance by the state intelligence and military intelligence unit of the Southern Command, Kumar was taken into custody after a joint operation on September 12 and was brought to the joint interrogation centre in Jaipur.

DG Mishra said that the Pakistani officer had contacted the accused by calling him on his phone around July this year and had asked for sensitive secret information. The accused had sent his bank account details through WhatsApp and had received money, said officials.

After investigating the phone of the accused, it was found to be true and he was arrested after a case was registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, said police.

Recently, security agencies had arrested a multi-tasking staff (MTS) officer of the railways postal service for allegedly sending photos of documents of the Army having military importance to Pakistani handlers after being honeytrapped by a female agent of a Pakistani spy agency.