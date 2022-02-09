Man dies by suicide in Tonk district, opposition BJP alleges REET angle

A 27-year-old government employee who was posted in the public works department (PWD) in Bundi district allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday at his home in Nagarfort, Tonk district.

The opposition BJP alleged that the death of the government employee, identified as Lokesh Meena, was related to the REET question paper leak case.

“The immense corruption that happened under political protection in the REET paper leak case has taken the life of Tonk resident Lokesh Meena. In his suicide note, the deceased youth has mentioned purchasing the question paper for Rs 40 lakh from two big paper mafias in Barmer and Jaipur,” tweeted BJP MLA and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore.

The police said that the suicide note and FIR in the case doesn’t mention REET but the officials are not ruling out any angle in investigation.

“Meena, who was posted in Bundi district, used to come to his home during the weekends. But according to his family members, he came to his village in Tonk district on Monday and it appears that he killed himself by hanging at late night,” said Tonk Additional SP Subhash Chandra Mishra.

Mishra said his family members have registered a case against 11 people under sections sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, besides some other sections the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Prima facie, Meena’s death appears to have been caused due to issues related to monetary transactions.

“We have come to know about two monetary transactions worth Rs 24 lakh and Rs 16 lakh from two people living in Barmer and Jaipur,” said Mishra.

Tonk SP Manish Tripathi said that the suicide note of Meena, who was a clerk in the PWD department, doesn’t mention REET.

“Initially people in Meena’s village were saying that the death was related to REET. However, the suicide note or the FIR doesn’t mention REET. We are investigating all angles, including the one related to the examination, which is being discussed. We will know more after further investigation,” said Tonk SP Tripathi.

BJP leader Rathore alleged in his tweet that the youth in the state who had bought the question paper for lakhs of rupees are feeling cheated after the government cancelled the REET level II examination and said that the suicide is a stigma on the Congress government.