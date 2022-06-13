Man burnt alive as electrical transformer falls on car in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

A man was burnt alive in Nagaur district on Sunday when the car in which he was travelling hit a power pole, bringing an electrical transformer down on the vehicle that in turn ignited a fire, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred near Heerani village in Kuchaman area.

Three other occupants of the vehicle managed to escape but Suresh got trapped inside, police said.

A woman working nearby broke the windows of the car with a stick which helped the three men to escape, police added.