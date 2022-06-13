scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Man burnt alive as electrical transformer falls on car in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

According to police, the incident occurred near Heerani village in Kuchaman area.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: June 13, 2022 10:34:56 am
Three other occupants of the vehicle managed to escape but Suresh got trapped inside, police said.

A man was burnt alive in Nagaur district on Sunday when the car in which he was travelling hit a power pole, bringing an electrical transformer down on the vehicle that in turn ignited a fire, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred near Heerani village in Kuchaman area.

Three other occupants of the vehicle managed to escape but Suresh got trapped inside, police said.

More from Jaipur

A woman working nearby broke the windows of the car with a stick which helped the three men to escape, police added.

Best of Express Premium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI projectPremium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI project
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 monthsPremium
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 months
Explained: BrahMos, 21 and developingPremium
Explained: BrahMos, 21 and developing
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey: ‘Nobody can use the polic...Premium
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey: ‘Nobody can use the polic...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement