Saturday, July 09, 2022

Man beaten to death in Rajasthan; daughter, who plotted killing, among 5 held

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 9, 2022 8:29:55 am
A 47-year-old government school teacher has been beaten to death by a few assailants allegedly hired by his daughter who plotted the killing in connivance with her lover, police said on Friday.

Shivani Meena (19), her lover Atul Meena (20), and three assailants — Lalit Meena (21), Vishnu Bheel (21) and Vijay Mali (21) — were arrested on Thursday evening, they said.

On June 25, Rajendra Meena, a resident of Bislai village was allegedly attacked by five to seven unidentified people with sticks and sharp weapons when he was en route to his paternal house on a motorcycle, Kota Superintendent of Police (Rural), Kavendra Singh Sagar said.

Rajendra Meena later succumbed to injuries, police said.

Investigation revealed that Shivani, fed up with her alcoholic father and the debt over him, conspired along with her lover to get him killed. The duo hired five people for Rs. 50,000 to do the task, they said.

On the complaint of Rajendra’s father, a case of murder was registered against unidentified assailants and a special team led by DSP Rakesh Malik was formed to trace the accused, the SP said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the teacher had two wives. He was an alcohol addict with a heavy debt on him and wanted to sell out the house in Sultanpur town which he had bought for his first wife, the police officer said.

The two other accused in the matter, Devendra Meena and Pavan Bheel have already been arrested by the Kota police, SHO (Budhadeet) Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

