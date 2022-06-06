Man batters wife, 2 daughters with stone in domestic row in Rajasthan village

A man allegedly killed his wife and two minor daughters by hitting them with a heavy stone in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said Monday.

The incident happened Sunday night in Upalisubari village, they said.

Reportedly, the accused, Popat Lal, 35, battered his wife and two daughters with a stone after a domestic row and ran away. Lal is still absconding, SHO Kotda Pawan Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Kali Devi, 30, and her two daughters – a three-year-old Sumitra, and two-year-old Bani.

The couple had an eight-year-old son too, who was present at the scene. It was he who had rushed to his maternal grandfather and told him about the incident, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of a local hospital for post-mortem, police said.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, a case of murder has been registered against Popat Lal and a search is on to arrest him.