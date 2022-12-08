scorecardresearch
Man attempts suicide at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan’s Kota, saved

A man identified as Kuldeep Sharma allegedly tried to kill himself near the Rajiv Gandhi statue near Commerce College in Kota.

A man in Rajasthan’s Kota allegedly attempted suicide amidst the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it was making its way through the district on Thursday. The incident took place near the Rajiv Gandhi statue near Commerce College on day 4 of the Yatra in Rajasthan.

The man, identified as Kuldeep Sharma, allegedly tried to kill himself but was saved. In a video where Sharma is seen sitting in an ambulance, he can purportedly be heard saying, “Enemies of Hindus…the family is our murderer, the family is a murderer of Hindus.”

The Yatra started from a temple a little after 6 am and is scheduled to halt at Kota’s Bhadana village around 11.30 am. Unlike other days, there will be no Yatra in the evening.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi also arrived in Jaipur on Thursday morning. She will be celebrating her birthday on December 9, Friday, which will also be a break day for the Yatra. Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to be with her on Friday.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 10:42:15 am
