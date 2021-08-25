Man assaulted, told to go to Pakistan; Ajmer cops file FIR, 5 booked

Police in Ajmer district have lodged an FIR against five people for allegedly assaulting a Muslim man and his companions and for hurting religious feelings and disturbing communal harmony.

In videos of the incident on social media, the man was seen being slapped and told to go to Pakistan.

Ajmer police had come across a video on August 20 and took five people — Lalit Sharma (40), Surendra (32), Tejpal (27), Rohit Sharma (32) and Shailendra Tank (31) — into preventive custody. They were later presented before a magistrate and released on bail.

The police had earlier said that an FIR could not be lodged as they were unable to trace the victim and no complaint was lodged by him. Officials had said that the victim most likely resides outside Rajasthan and was on a visit to Ajmer when he was assaulted. The video triggered widespread outrage on social media with people demanding an FIR. A suo moto FIR was finally registered on Tuesday.

“After seeing the video CD of the incident, it has been found that Lalit Sharma assaulted Muslim persons among whom there were one man, a boy and a woman and asked them to go beg at Dargah and Pakistan,” read the FIR, adding that the victims could not be found despite multiple attempts.

“The FIR has been registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC. Further investigation is on and till now no arrests have been made,” said Satendara Singh, SHO, Ramganj police station, Ajmer.