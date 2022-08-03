scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

According to the FIR, Salman Khan (23) and Usman Khan (27), residents of Lathi in Jaisalmer, had left on a motorcycle around 8:30 am on Monday to look for some cows which had wandered off.

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur |
August 3, 2022 3:07:37 am
Following the death, Salman’s relatives protested with his body at the SDM’s office on Monday, demanding arrest of the accused, job for a kin and Rs 50 lakh compensation.

The Jaisalmer police have lodged a case against six Army men for allegedly killing a man at the Pokhran firing range on Monday, with the Army denying the allegations.

“While looking for the cows, we ended up in the (firing) range near the village. Sometime between 9:30 and 10:00 am, an Army vehicle came and asked us to stop. We got scared and started running on foot leaving the motorcycle behind. Six persons in the Army vehicle started chasing us,” stated Usman in the FIR.

“They could not catch me but got hold of Salman. They started kicking and hitting Salman with sticks while he kept shouting as I hid in the bushes; I could not muster the courage to help him as I feared that they would assault me too. Salman’s screams eventually stopped and he lay lifeless on the ground. They then loaded his body in the vehicle and dropped him off at Lathi hospital. I reached the village on foot and informed others and immediately left for the hospital. At the hospital, we were told to take Salman to Pokhran hospital, where he was declared dead,” Usman said.

Usman alleged that the six — Ramlubhavan Ram, K Kanan, V M Subhan, Karanjit Singh, Ranvijay Yadav and driver Vivek Kumar killed Salman before his eyes, before dropping off his body at the hospital and running away. Among other sections, the FIR at Lathi police station was lodged for murder (302), as per SHO Ashok Kumar.

Talking to The Indian Express, Usman said, “Upon spotting the motorcycle, an Army vehicle started chasing us – Salman was driving the motorcycle while I was riding pillion. There was a big tila (sand dune) and he asked me to get down as the motorcycle got stuck. Both of us then started running. While I managed to escape, they caught him and started to hit him on his head with sticks. I saw it with my own eyes.”

“They did not even warn us…hum ne socha Army waley desh ki seva karte hain (we thought that Army men serve the nation),” Usman said. Salman had got married about two months ago, he said.

However, the Army has denied the allegations, saying that Salman was already unconscious when the Army men approached him. In a statement, it said, “Pokhran Field Firing Range near Jaisalmer is used for firing by Armed Forces and regularly patrolled by Army personnel from security point of view. On August 1 at around 11:30 am, during routine patrolling, two youths were spotted who had illegally ventured about five kilometres inside the sensitive defence area. When the Army patrol approached them, one individual fled and the other one was found lying injured. The patrolling party immediately evacuated the injured civilian to the nearest medical facility at government hospital, Lathi, where he later succumbed. Both Army and police are jointly investigating the case.”

Advocate Rashid, a local, said “The field firing range is of course an Army area and is a prohibited zone. But what happens is that cattle sometimes wander off and locals go out in search of them. There is no fencing, no wall, and the range is spread over a huge area.”

Following the death, Salman’s relatives protested with his body at the SDM’s office on Monday, demanding arrest of the accused, job for a kin and Rs 50 lakh compensation. “No one heard us, no minister came, no leader came. Eventually, the elders said that they don’t have any interest in mitti kharab (letting the body decompose) so he was buried this evening,” Usman said on Tuesday.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:07:37 am

