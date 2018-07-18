Man arrested at Jaipur airport with hawala money worth Rs 46 lakh

The anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan police on Tuesday arrested a man at Jaipur airport for allegedly ferrying unaccounted currency of various countries worth Rs 46 lakh. The man was later handed over to the Customs, said officials.

According to senior ATS officials, the man, identified as Anil Jain, was on the radar of the Customs department for a long time.

“Preliminary information suggests that Jain is a habitual offender and had been involved in ferrying hawala money in the past as well,” said additional director general of police, ATS, Umesh Mishra. He added that the money confiscated from Jain at the airport on Tuesday was in currencies of several countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Oman, Qatar and UAE.

“The ATS had received information that Jain was ferrying hawala money following which our team apprehended him,” said Mishra. Inspector general of police, ATS, Biju George Joseph told The Indian Express that the approximate amount that Jain was ferrying in different currencies amounted to around Rs 46 lakh.

“Jain’s son was also held for a similar offence in November last year. Our team apprehended him today while he was on way to board a flight to Dubai,” said Joseph.

