Man allegedly beaten to death in Alwar

A 50–year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on the night of January-30-31, said the police on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Deen Mohammed, a resident of Khairthal in Alwar district.

“We had received information late on yesterday night from villagers that someone had come to steal cows and he has been apprehended. In the morning, villagers told us that a body was found lying inside a hut. Mohammed, the deceased, used to work here and he guarded the fields, warding off wild animals that would damage crops,” said sub inspector Satya Narayan, Harsora police station, Bhiwadi police district on Sunday.

He added that Mohammed, 50, was a resident of Mator in Khairthal, Alwar.

“Family members of Mohammed have lodged an FIR, alleging that he was beaten to death with sticks and other weapons. Four people have been named as accused in the FIR. The post-mortem of the body was done and a team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) was also present,” said Narayan.

Nawab Khan, a relative of Mohammed said that the latter was a father to six children and was living in Harsora for some time.

“Mohammed had gone to the house of one of the accused to put his phone on charge. He used to often go there. After he reached there, within 10 minutes he was murdered. We don’t know the reason of the murder yet. The people who have been named as accused by Mohammed’s son Qayum include Sajjan Singh Yadav, Jagdish, Khushiram Dhobi, Rajendra Singh Rajput and Banarasi Prajapat. Qayum also lived with his father. He has said that at the time of the incident, he heard the cries of his father who was murdered,” Khan told The Indian Express.

He added there were also reports that Mohammed was locked in a bathroom.

Bhiwadi superintendent of police Ram Moorty Joshi said that the main accused in the case has been detained.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report. The main accused in the case is Khushiram Dhobi who has been detained along with a few other suspects. Further investigation is being conducted. Prima facie, the motive behind the murder doesn’t appear to be related to cow,” Joshi told The Indian Express.