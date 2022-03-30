Major fire in Sariska reserve; officials say may be doused today

A massive fire has broken out in the Sariska Tiger Reserve and Air Force helicopters equipped with water sprays are bringing it under control, said Rajasthan forest officials Tuesday.

“An 8-10 sq km area in the Akbarpur range has been affected,” said Roop Narayan Meena, Field Director, Sariska Tiger Project, Alwar.

The fire was first noticed on Sunday. The next day, officials attempted to get it under control — without much success, as strong winds swept the flames to the hills. Authorities then called in the Disaster Management Department, Meena said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Air Force Helicopters sprinkled water on affected areas, partially extinguishing the fire in the hills, said Meena. The helicopter operations will continue, his statement added.

At least nine tigers, including cubs, are known to move around in the area which has been affected by fire, forest officials said.

“Sariska has a total of 27 tigers. Around nine tigers including four adult tigers and tigresses and five cubs/sub-adults are known to move around in the area in Akbarpur where the fire has broken out. Some of the tigers that move around in the area include tigers ST-14, ST-17 and ST-23,” said a senior forest official who didn’t wish to be named.

The official added that it is a thick forest area that has been affected.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Head of Forest Force), Deep Narayan Pandey, said they have deployed more than 100 forest staffers in Sariska.

“Tropical dry forests are fire prone because they contain high fuel. Our main concern in a 3-4 sq km area was for a mother and her two cubs. The fire was going towards that direction but helicopters managed to extinguish it. The peripheral fire could be controlled. The government is taking all measures to control it,” he said.

“One advantage in the context of tigers is that in tropical dry forest fires, bigger animals can run away and escape the flames and the main casualties are smaller animals such as reptiles. There are no villages in the area. We have sent a hundred people from three divisions today to Sariska. The IAF helicopters will continue their operations. We are hoping that the fire will be controlled by tomorrow,” added Pandey.

Meena’s statement said the main cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted Tuesday that the state and central government are working in tandem to control the fire. “The fire is largely under control and should be doused by Wednesday,” he posted in Hindi.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje too tweeted her concern over the forest fire and appealed to the government to rescue trapped animals.