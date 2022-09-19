scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Lumpy skin disease: Seers perform ‘havan’ in Rajasthan to save cows

A 'puja' and 'havan' were organised at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage headquarters on September 13, during which several councillors, including Mayor Munesh Gurjar, participated.

Fatehpur: Cows infected with lumpy skin disease at a farm in Fatehpur, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

While veterinary doctors have been inoculating cows and other cattle to protect them from lumpy skin disease, seers on the other hand have been performing ‘yagyas’ for their good health.

A ‘puja’ and ‘havan’ were organised at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage headquarters on September 13, during which several councillors, including Mayor Munesh Gurjar, participated.

During the offering, the mayor even announced that she will remain barefoot and will not accept any formal welcome at any event until the disease subsides.

An eight-day ‘Gau Pusthi Mahayagya’ is being organised under the guidance of Mahant Narendra Das at Om Trishakti Ashram in Bhanpurkalan, about 35 km from Jaipur, on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM

The Panch Kundiya Mahayagya started on September 15 and will end on September 22. People from far-flung areas have been thronging the ashram to participate in the yagya and wait for their turn to give offering, Das told PTI.

He said the devotees participating in the yagya belong to different faiths.

Similarly, a ‘Gayatri Mahayagya’ and havan were performed at Nirjara Mahadev temple in Jaipur, recently. Mahant Ram Manohar Joshi said Gayatri Mantra was chanted 1.25 lakh times in order to save the cows from the disease.

More from Jaipur
Advertisement

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, 59,027 animals have died due to lumpy skin disease and 13,02,907 animals have been affected. A total of 10,80,967 cattle in the state have been vaccinated.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 12:35:12 pm
Next Story

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best Android smartphone to buy under Rs 30,000

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement