Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Lumpy Skin Disease: Former Rajasthan minister questions deputation of veterinary staff to Jodhpur

Talking to state Animal Husbandry Minister Lal Chand Kataria, Raghu Sharma said this has sent a wrong message against both the CM and the government.

Raghu Sharma made the remarks during a video conference of the chief minister with public representatives, cattle owners and gaushala caretakers. (Express Photo/File)

Former Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday cornered his party’s own government in the state over arrangements to tackle lumpy skin disease, saying veterinary staff from his constituency was sent on deputation to Jodhpur while cattle died there.

Sharma is a Congress MLA from Ajmer’s Kekri constituency while Jodhpur is the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Sharma made the remarks during a video conference of the chief minister with public representatives, cattle owners and gaushala caretakers.

Talking to state Animal Husbandry Minister Lal Chand Kataria, Sharma said this has sent a wrong message against both the CM and the government.

“Veterinary staff has been sent to another place. People are troubled here. When there is no manpower, cows are dying. Now, you also know where the veterinary staff has been sent,” he said.

When the minister interrupted him, he said, “You listen to me Katariaji. All have been shifted to Jodhpur.

The minister assured that the staff which was sent on deputation will be joining back.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:17:39 am
Tamil Nadu registers 525 new Covid-19 infections; Chennai added 83 cases

