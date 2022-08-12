scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Lumpy skin disease: Protecting cattle priority of state govt, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The chief minister said he recently met Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and discussed the steps needed to contain the spread of the disease.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 12, 2022 6:57:36 am
Gehlot said the period of grant for gaushalas in the state has been increased from six months to nine months and his government is committed to the protection and promotion of livestock. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government is making all efforts to protect cattle amid the outbreak of lumpy skin disease.

The chief minister said he recently met Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and discussed the steps needed to contain the spread of the disease.

Rupala assured that the central government would extend full cooperation to the state government, he claimed.

Also Read |Rajasthan most affected with 11 districts reporting surge in lumpy skin disease cases: Union min

In an official statement, Gehlot said the chief secretary of the state is continuously monitoring the situation and meetings with all district collectors are being held regularly.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...
Staring at looming drought, Jharkhand farmers ask: What will we grow and ...Premium
Staring at looming drought, Jharkhand farmers ask: What will we grow and ...
On flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after the takeoverPremium
On flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after the takeover

Conservation and promotion of cow progeny is the priority of the state government, Gehlot said.

More from Jaipur

He said the period of grant for gaushalas in the state has been increased from six months to nine months and his government is committed to the protection and promotion of livestock.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 06:57:36 am

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

3

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

4

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
All in a name
All in a name
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

China blocks India, US bid to list Jaish dy chief as ‘global terrorist’

China blocks India, US bid to list Jaish dy chief as ‘global terrorist’

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Laal Singh Chaddha review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Laal Singh Chaddha review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak

Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak

Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults

At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults

Premium
Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down deep potholes

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement