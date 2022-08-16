scorecardresearch
Lumpy skin disease spreads to 15 districts of Rajasthan: CM

For the prevention of lumpy skin disease, orders have been issued to all the district collectors to buy medicines without tender if needed

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 16, 2022 8:31:52 am
According to the official data, so far, 4,24,188 animals have been infected by the virus of which 18,462 animals have died. (Express Photo/File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said lumpy skin disease among cattle has spread in about 15 districts of the state. He was addressing a meeting to review the situation.

According to the official data, so far, 4,24,188 animals have been infected by the virus of which 18,462 animals have died.

For the prevention of lumpy skin disease, orders have been issued to all the district collectors to buy medicines without tender if needed, he said.

The state government is working with utmost seriousness and sensitivity to control the spread of lumpy disease in animals, a statement quoting the chief minister said.

All of us together have to face this disease which is spreading amongst animals, Gehlot said.

The disease is spreading due to vectors – flies and mosquitoes. It causes fever, and nodules on the skin and can also lead to death, especially in animals that have not previously been exposed to the virus.

He said that guidelines should be issued to the district collectors regarding the proper disposal of the carcasses of bovines that have died from the disease, while also instructing the chief secretary to issue guidelines for treatment after taking suggestions from the Ayurveda department.

CM has also instructed the officials to run a public awareness campaign regarding the disease.

Cleanliness of Gaushalas, spraying of sodium hypochlorite, fogging and availability of heavy construction machines should be ensured, he said.

Gehlot said there is no shortage of medicines, whereas the vaccine is still under trial and as an alternative, goat pox vaccine is being used, adding, Union Minister Purushottam Rupala has also assured of help to the state.

People of the state are also welcome to give suggestions to the government for prevention and treatment of this disease in writing or on the 181 helpline number, he said.

Gehlot said the grant period for Gaushalas has been increased from 6 to 9 months by the government.

Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Udaipur, which are among the most affected districts are under continuous monitoring, he said.

Speaker of the Assembly Dr. CP Joshi said the infection could be curbed by proper disposal of the animals dying from the viral disease. The people’s representatives up to the Panchayat level have an important role in this task.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry department Minister Lalchand Kataria said continuous monitoring is underway in all the districts of the state for effective prevention of the disease.

As a result, the recovery rate is increasing and the death rate is decreasing, he added.

Total 1,79,854 animals have recovered from the disease till Monday, the data showed.

