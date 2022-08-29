scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Lumpy skin disease to cattle be declared national calamity: Ashok Gehlot to Centre

The disease has impacted a large number of cattle, especially cows, in parts of the country, with Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan among the states hit by it.

Addressing cattle owners, public representatives and gaushala caretakers through online mode, the chief minister assured that there is no shortage of medicines to deal with the problem. (Express Photo/File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to the Centre, demanding that the lumpy skin disease to cattle be declared a national calamity.

The disease has impacted a large number of cattle, especially cows, in parts of the country, with Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan among the states hit by it.

Addressing cattle owners, public representatives and gaushala caretakers through online mode, the chief minister assured that there is no shortage of medicines to deal with the problem.

According to a statement, Gehlot said he has written to the Centre that the problem be declared a national calamity and Union minister Parshottam Rupala has assured full cooperation to the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...

He said the animals dead with lumpy skin disease are being disposed of in a scientific manner so that the infection does not spread.

Control rooms have been set in all districts and public awareness campaigns are being conducted to deal with misconceptions in the public about the disease, he said.

Don't Miss |Lumpy Skin Disease: Former Rajasthan minister questions deputation of veterinary staff to Jodhpur

State Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria said continuous monitoring of the situation is on in all districts for effective prevention of the disease.

He said saving cow is the government’s priority.

Advertisement

The minister said so far around 8 lakh cows have been infected, of which 7.40 lakh have been treated. The rate of infection is decreasing rapidly in western Rajasthan, Kataria said.

Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and state BJP president Satish Poonia gave suggestions regarding the vaccination and disposal of dead animals.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, till now 34,243 cattle have died due to the disease in the state. Earlier, Gehlot talked about heavy rainfall in the state and said food, shelter and other facilities were provided to people rendered homeless. Instructions have been given to deputy commissioners to assess the damage, he said.

More from Jaipur
Advertisement

The chief minister also directed the chief secretary to regularly monitor all arrangements, relief and rescue operations, and prepare a memorandum to be sent the Centre.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:58:55 am
Next Story

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near Supertech towers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM
Delhi Confidential

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
Opinion

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Premium
Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka
Jharkhand

Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka

This son of soil fighting fires & minting money also
Stubble burning

This son of soil fighting fires & minting money also

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement