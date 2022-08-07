Light to moderate rains in parts of Rajasthan

August 7, 2022 2:03:52 pm
Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a MeT department spokesperson said on Sunday.
Heavy rain was recorded at one or two places in the state, with Keshwana in Jalore recording the highest 65 mm rain during the period, the official said.
Bhainsrodgarh in Chittorgarh recorded 60 mm rainfall, Tatgarh in Ajmer and Shahabad of Baran recorded 30 mm each and Mandrayal in Karauli recorded 20 mm rains, the official said.
Various places in the state recorded 10 mm rainfall in last 24 hours.
MeT department regional director Radheshyam Sharma said, on Sunday, a well marked low pressure area has formed over the Bay of North-West Bengal and the adjoining Odisha coast.
It is very likely to intensify further and gradually move in a west-northwest direction during the next 48 hours, he said.
Due to the effect of this system, light to moderate rain are likely in some parts of eastern Rajasthan in the next four-five days, while heavy showers in Kota, Udaipur division and surrounding districts is also likely to continue for the next four-five days, he said.
Sharma said there is also a possibility of light to moderate rains at some places in districts falling under the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.
There is a possibility of heavy rains at one or two places in the Jodhpur division in the next 48 hours, he added.
