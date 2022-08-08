Light to moderate rain in parts of Rajasthan, yellow alert issued for next 3 days

August 8, 2022 7:57:51 am
Light to moderate rain was recorded in eastern and western parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Sunday, the meteorological department said.
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in many districts for the next three days.
During the last 24 hours, torrential rains were recorded at isolated places in the state. Keshwana in Jalore recorded the highest rainfall of 65 mm, a Met department spokesperson said.
During this period, 60 mm of rainfall was recorded in Bhaisrodgarh in Chittorgarh, 30 mm each in Tatgarh and Shahbad in Baran and 20 mm in Mandrayal in Karauli, he said.
Up to 10 mm of rainfall was recorded at various other places in the state, he added.
From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Sunday, 57.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in Dholpur, 50.6 mm in Sriganganagar, 48 mm in Bikaner, 34 mm in Jaipur, 13.5 mm in Sangaria, 8.8 mm in Phalodi and 5.9 mm in Dabok.
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for torrential rains along with thunderstorms in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur and Pali districts for the next three days.
Regional director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said a low pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast. It is very likely to intensify further in the next 48 hours and gradually move towards the west-northwest direction.
Due to this system, he said, light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next four-five days and heavy rains are likely to continue in Kota and Udaipur divisions of southern Rajasthan and their surrounding areas for the next four-five days.
Sharma said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at some places in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan. There is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the districts of the Jodhpur division for the next 48 hours.
