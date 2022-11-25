scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Kota’s MBS hospital doctors attacked by patient’s kin, go on strike

An FIR has been lodged in the matter but no arrests have been made so far, Circle Officer, Nayapura, DSP Shankar Lal said.

At the doctors' complaint, an FIR has been filed and the assailants are being identified with the help of CCTV footage, Circle In-charge, Nayapura Police Station, Rajendra Singh, said. (Representational)

Resident doctors at MBS Hospital here boycotted work for the whole day on Thursday in protest against assault on doctors by relatives of a patient who succumbed during treatment.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter but no arrests have been made so far, Circle Officer, Nayapura, DSP Shankar Lal said.

The ruckus started over the death of a 26-year-old woman, who was admitted to the hospital with dengue fever Wednesday night.

The condition of the woman, Shahista Jubair, allegedly deteriorated fast over the evening and she succumbed late Wednesday night.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

According to police, around 1 am, the relatives of the woman started a row inside the hospital and manhandled the doctors.

They allegedly flung a chair at a doctor in the emergency room and slapped another in the vestibule.

CCTV footage allegedly showed a woman flinging a chair at a doctor, who blocked it with his hand.

Advertisement

At the doctors’ complaint, an FIR has been filed and the assailants are being identified with the help of CCTV footage, Circle In-charge, Nayapura Police Station, Rajendra Singh, said.

More from Jaipur

“We will continue their protest till an action is taken against the accused and we are ensured of a round-the-clock security cover,” said Dr Jitendra Yadav.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 12:43:06 pm
Next Story

Fake cop arrested in Pune; monogram, lathi and car with ‘police’ sticker seized

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close