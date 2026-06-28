Another suspected suicide in Kota — 18-year-old JEE aspirant

An 18-year-old JEE aspirant from Bihar died after allegedly jumping from the Kota Jhalawar flyover late on Saturday, Rajasthan Police said Sunday.
“The student died after ‘jumping’ from a flyover. She was 18 and a half years old. The body has been kept in the mortuary. Further action will be taken upon the arrival of her family members,” Vigyan Nagar SHO Mukesh Kumar Meena said.
“The incident took place around 11 pm on Saturday. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries around 6.30 am on Sunday,” Meena said.
The SHO said that the student, hailing from Bihar’s Araria district, was preparing for the JEE examination and had arrived in Kota this January. She was living in a PG accommodation in Vigyan Nagar area.
The postmortem has not been conducted yet as the police are waiting for family members to arrive in Kota.
Probe underway
While prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, the SHO, however, said that it is a matter of investigation. “We can’t confirm anything yet. It is a part of the investigation,” he said.
Officials said they would gather more information from her PG accommodation as well as her coaching centre, family, friends, mobile phone, CCTV footage, post mortem report, etc. before reaching a conclusion.
So far this year, over half a dozen students in Kota have died by suicide. Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also launched a nationwide campaign against what he allegedly was a “growing crisis of paper leaks, examination irregularities, unemployment and the systematic betrayal of India’s youth by the Modi government” from Kota on June 17.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
Expertise
Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More