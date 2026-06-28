Another suspected suicide in Kota — 18-year-old JEE aspirant

The SHO said that the student, hailing from Bihar’s Araria district, was preparing for the JEE examination and had arrived in Kota this January. (File Photo)

An 18-year-old JEE aspirant from Bihar died after allegedly jumping from the Kota Jhalawar flyover late on Saturday, Rajasthan Police said Sunday.

“The student died after ‘jumping’ from a flyover. She was 18 and a half years old. The body has been kept in the mortuary. Further action will be taken upon the arrival of her family members,” Vigyan Nagar SHO Mukesh Kumar Meena said.

“The incident took place around 11 pm on Saturday. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries around 6.30 am on Sunday,” Meena said.

The SHO said that the student, hailing from Bihar’s Araria district, was preparing for the JEE examination and had arrived in Kota this January. She was living in a PG accommodation in Vigyan Nagar area.