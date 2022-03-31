Kirori Singh Bainsla, architect of the Gujjar reservation agitation, passes away

Colonel (retd.) Kirori Singh Bainsla, who is regarded as the architect of the Gujjar reservation agitation, passed away Thursday morning, his son Vijay Singh confirmed to The Indian Express. Bainsla was 85.

“He asked us for some water at around 5.30 am and went to sleep. He didn’t wake up following that. We tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and even took him to a hospital where he was [declared] brought dead,” Vijay added.

Just In: Gujjar reservation agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla passes away.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/V08L6w2I9e — Hamza Khan (@Hamzwa) March 31, 2022

In 2008, Bainsla had led a massive agitation for classification of the Gujjar community as Scheduled Tribes. He had organised rail and road blockades in Rajasthan to push for this demand. The protests saw the death of around 70 people, including many in police firing.

A retired Lt. Colonel of the Indian Army, Bainsla had served in force for about three decades. He was part of the wars against Pakistan and China in 1962, 1965 and 1971, before taking up the cause of the community.