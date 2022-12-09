scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

5 killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Jodhpur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed their condolences over the loss of lives in the incident.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrives to meet families of the victims of Thursday's fire incident, in Jodhpur (PTI)

Five people were killed and 49 injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur where guests had gathered for a wedding, police said on Friday.

A portion of the house in Shergarh sub-division’s Bhungra village also collapsed due to the impact of the blast that occurred on Thursday afternoon, they said.

Some of the injured sustained 80 to 100 per cent burns, according to officials.

Guests had gathered at the house of bridegroom Surendra Singh and food was being prepared for them. A cooking gas cylinder kept in the store room of the house caught fire following a leak and exploded, said Jodhpur (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kayal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...Premium
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...

Other guests and villagers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Political Pulse |As AICC’s Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma resigns, Gehlot ‘failure’ comes under scanner

Two children, Ratan Singh (5) and Khushboo (4), died on the spot. All the injured were rushed to the MG Hospital, Kayal said.

District Collector Himanshu Gupta said 54 people were injured in the blast and five of them died.

Advertisement

Superintendent of MG Hospital Raj Shree Behra said over a dozen injured brought to the hospital have sustained 80-100 per cent burns and are in serious condition.

More from Jaipur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed their condolences over the loss of lives in the incident. They directed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 02:40:00 pm
Next Story

‘Polarisation’ to ‘misuse of agencies’ to ‘BJP-AAP collusion’: How Opp sees the Gujarat results

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close