Things won’t change unless the conscience of politicians is shaken: Uncle of bank manager shot dead in Kashmir

The uncle of the bank manager from Rajasthan, who was shot dead by suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday, said that things won’t change unless the “conscience” of politicians is shaken.

“Personal losses to us (common men) don’t have any effect on the politicians. Till their conscience is shaken, nothing will happen,” Surender Pal Beniwal, 54, uncle of Vijay Beniwal, who was killed on Thursday, told The Indian Express.

He said that the government should listen to the security demands of the locals and things won’t change unless the words are backed by action on ground.

“Since a lot of citizens have been making demands for a long time, they should hear them out. Their mission is to establish Kashmiri Pandits (in Kashmir) again but I don’t think it is possible till you provide security. Just speaking alone certainly won’t help in any way, until you work on the ground. The government has to think about it,” Surender said.

“When you find and kill a terrorist, you have done your job. But then the terrorist is always ready to die. But those who go there to work, they don’t go there to die,” he said.

In his late 20s, Vijay hailed from Bhagwan village in Nohar tehsil of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. His father Om Prakash is a Grade 2 teacher in a government school in Nohar while his mother Rameti Devi is a housewife. Vijay was three years elder to his brother Anil, who has completed his BSc and is preparing for competitive examinations.

Surender said that Vijay had shifted to Kashmir about 4-5 years ago and had last visited Nohar for his wedding. “His wedding took place this February 10 and he left for Kashmir about 10-12 days later. He joined the new posting just 15-20 days ago,” Surender said.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The killing of Mr. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, and working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family.”

Attacking the Modi government, he said, “The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by militants will not be tolerated.”