Karni Sena issues threat over Kataria’s remarks on Maharana Pratap

Remarks made by senior BJP MLA and Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on Maharana Pratap have drawn the ire of Rajput outfits, with the Shree Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) protesting in Jaipur and threatening to blacken the leader’s face.

While the Congress has also slammed the former home minister for his remarks, members of the Karni Sena on Tuesday smeared ink on his poster displayed outside the BJP office.

Kataria had, however, apologised for his remarks on Monday.

“Our ancestors fought for a thousand years. Did a mad dog bite Maharana Pratap that after leaving his capital and home, he had to move to hillocks, crying? For whom did he go? Don’t you understand anything?” Kataria had said during a speech in Rajsamand district on Sunday while campaigning for the upcoming by-elections.

After his statement resulted in widespread criticism, he issued a video apology on Monday.

“In my statement what I wanted to say was that our ancestors fought for 1,000 years to protect this country, dharma and culture. That is why I said that Maharana Pratap stayed in forests, left all his wealth and comfort. I did say that this was not because of some sudden madness because of being bitten by a dog, but my expression was that this man bore so much trouble and hardships for the country and ultimately achieved victory. What I wanted to say that this madness was because of the love for his country and dharma,” Kataria clarified in the video.

He added that he has immense respect for Maharana Pratap, listed the work done by him to preserve the memory of the erstwhile ruler of Mewar and apologised if his words had hurt anybody.

Congress MLA and Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas slammed Kataria for his remarks and said, “They should get a befitting reply (in the bypolls). They ask for votes and insult Maharana Pratap.”

“Kataria has insulted Maharana Pratap by using such language. We protested today in front of the BJP headquarters and smeared ink over his poster. The next time we see him, we will blacken his face,” warned Narayan Singh Divrala, Jaipur district president of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena.