Karauli violence: 13 arrested so far, SIT formed, say police

The Karauli police on Sunday arrested 13 persons in connection with the communal violence that broke out in the city on Saturday, even as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should appeal to people to shun polarisation.

Gehlot also chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the situation and said no one of any religion, caste or class will be spared if found guilty.

“We have arrested 13 persons while around 20 persons have been detained,” Karauli SP Shailendra Singh told The Indian Express, adding things are in control, even as a curfew continued to be in force in the district Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rahul Prakash said a special investigation team led by an Additional Superintendent of Police has been formed to probe the incidents.

A bike rally to mark Nav Samvatsar, the Hindu new year, was being taken out through a Muslim-dominated area of Karauli on Saturday when it was pelted with stones, leading to arson. Around two dozen persons were injured while several bikes and shops were set on fire.

District Collector Rajendra Singh had imposed a curfew till midnight on Monday, while orders were issued to suspend internet services till midnight Sunday.

Considering the sensitive nature of the violence, as many as 600 additional police personnel had been rushed to Karauli, apart from 50 Deputy SPs and inspectors.

A peace committee meeting was also called by the district administration on Sunday evening.

With the examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) currently underway, officials are making efforts to ensure students don’t face any difficulty in reaching examination centres.

Talking to journalists at circuit house in Barmer, CM Gehlot said PM Modi should appeal to people to shun religious polarisation.

“(In view of) the atmosphere which has been created in the country after the NDA government came to power, I believe that the prime minister himself should appeal to the people of the country that this polarisation in the name of religion and caste is not justified and is not in the interests of the country,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the incident that happened yesterday in Karauli and even today, there was a fight in Beawar over a small issue and one person (a vegetable seller) was killed. If religions (of the persons involved) are different then in the name of religion, people polarise and make it an issue,” Gehlot added.

Targeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, he said that doing fake encounters is easy but the nation will move only when there’s rule of law.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia also constituted a fact-finding committee, comprising among others the Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, to go to Karauli and submit its findings.

Among those injured in the violence on Saturday, journalist Gopal Singh Mali, 46, said he was there to record videos of arson when the arsonists “snatched my mobile phone and assaulted me.” He said he lost his phone and money while he was being assaulted.