‘Jumlajeevi’ word categorised unparliamentary as ‘Mahamanush’ is upset: Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said “jumlajeevi” word was categorised as unparliamentary as “Mahamanush” is upset with the opposition raising public issues in Parliament, apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His statement came after some words, including “jumlajeevi”, were categorised as unparliamentary in a booklet published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had made it clear that no word has been banned from use in Parliament but will be expunged on contextual basis. Members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House, he said.

Dotasra said when farmers protested the Centre’s now-withdrawn farms laws, they were called “andolanjeevi” and Khalistani.

“Jumlas were given in the name of jobs. It was nothing wrong then and now you are feeling ‘jumlajeevi’ is unparliamentary,” he said.

“Say straightforward..the mood of ‘Mahamanush’ is upset with the opposition raising public issues in Parliament,” Dotasra tweeted in Hindi, sharing a news clip on the compilation of unparliamentary words by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.