Jogeshwar Garg appointed BJP’s Whip in Assembly

Following a protest by loyalists of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raj, who had alleged bias in Assembly proceedings, the BJP has appointed Jalore MLA Jogeshwar Garg as the party’s whip in the state Assembly. The post had been vacant since the present government was formed in December 2018.

Last month, in a letter to BJP state president Satish Poonia, Raje loyalists had demanded that all BJP MLAs be given an equal opportunity to speak in the Assembly.

A fourth term MLA, Garg has been a swayamsevak with the RSS since long and hails from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, same as Kailash Mehgwal, and while Meghwal has been the Assembly Speaker, Garg has been a minister in the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government.

Taking to Twitter, Garg thanked the party for giving a lot to a “small time worker, who doesn’t have janbal, dhanbal or bahubal (manpower, money-power, or muscle-power)…I will try to live up to the expectations of the workers.”