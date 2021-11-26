Jodhpur Police: Open jail inmate booked for raping minor daughter; flees

Jodhpur police have booked a convict for allegedly raping his minor daughter while living in an open jail, police said Thursday.

According to the police, the man, who is in his early thirties, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and was living in an open jail in Jodhpur. They said he is currently absconding.

“Prima facie, it appears that the incident is from a month-and-a-half ago. The accused, who is from Sirohi district, was living in the Jodhpur open jail with his family while serving a life sentence. Around a month-and-a-half back, his wife went away with her father. But the accused didn’t let his daughter go with them. Around 3-4 days ago, he dropped his daughter at the house of his in-laws, where his wife is living. Thereafter, the girl said her father had raped her,” said the SHO of the police station where the case was lodged.

The SHO said that initially, a zero FIR was lodged in Sirohi district by the wife of the accused, which was then transferred to the police station in Jodhpur.

“The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment three years back over a murder. Several of his relatives are also in jail regarding the same case. We have registered a case on Wednesday under section 376 (rape) and 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days) of the IPC and under sections of the POCSO Act,” he said.