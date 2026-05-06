Jodhpur court annuls child marriage; woman says ‘I am free now’

A few years ago, Seema (in specs) learned about Dr Kirti Bharti’s (in purple) campaign against child marriages. (Express photo)

Moments after she heard that a Jodhpur family court has annulled her 2015 marriage as a child, Seema, now 20, said, “I am very happy today; my hands and legs are shaking out of happiness, my feet aren’t staying on the ground.”

After being married off at just 9 years old, Seema finally won her battle against child marriage, over 11 years on, after Judge Varun Talwar of Jodhpur’s Family Court delivered the verdict annulling her marriage. A BA first year student, Seema now says that “I am free”, and wishes to “shape my own future.”

Seema’s marriage was annulled with the support of Saarthi Trust’s Managing Trustee, rehabilitation psychologist and child rights advocate Dr Kriti Bharti.