Jodhpur court annuls child marriage; woman says ‘I am free now’

Moments after she heard that a Jodhpur family court has annulled her 2015 marriage as a child, Seema, now 20, said, “I am very happy today; my hands and legs are shaking out of happiness, my feet aren’t staying on the ground.”
After being married off at just 9 years old, Seema finally won her battle against child marriage, over 11 years on, after Judge Varun Talwar of Jodhpur’s Family Court delivered the verdict annulling her marriage. A BA first year student, Seema now says that “I am free”, and wishes to “shape my own future.”
Seema’s marriage was annulled with the support of Saarthi Trust’s Managing Trustee, rehabilitation psychologist and child rights advocate Dr Kriti Bharti.
Currently around 20 years old, Seema’s child marriage took place in December 2015 in a rural area of the district under societal pressure when she was about 9 years. As she grew older, Seema rejected her child marriage. “I was 9 when I was married. And when I grew older, I realised child marriage is wrong, and that the custom of child marriage itself is wrong,” says Seema.
A few years ago, she learned about Dr Bharti’s campaign against child marriages and about 1.5 years ago, Seema filed her petition against her marriage with Dr Bharti’s help.
During the court hearing, Seema’s ‘husband’ outrightly denied that the child marriage had taken place. However, this was countered by the petitioners, who presented several pieces of documentary evidence related to the child marriage in court, apart from evidence regarding Seema’s age and other key facts.
Subsequently deeming the presented evidence as credible, and amid allegedly misleading statements by the boy, the judge ordered the annulment of Seema’s child marriage. The court stated that a change in societal mindset is essential to eradicate evils like child marriage.
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Following the verdict, Dr Kriti said that, “This is truly a victory for truth. Every educated person should oppose child marriage. Efforts are now underway for Seema’s excellent rehabilitation.” So far, Dr Kriti has helped annul 55 child marriages.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More