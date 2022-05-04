scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Jodhpur clash: 12 FIRs lodged, BJP boycotts peace committee meeting

Jodhpur is presently under curfew and internet services have been suspended.

Written by Deep Mukherjee | Jodhpur |
Updated: May 4, 2022 2:33:00 pm
Jodhpur clash, Jodhpur curfew, jodhpur communal clash, Rajasthan communal clash, Ashok gehlot, Rajasthan govt, India news, Indian expressScenes from the Jalori gate in Jodhpur where the clash took place. At present, the city is under curfew. (Express Photo)

The opposition BJP on Wednesday boycotted a peace committee meeting which was convened to ease the tension in Jodhpur, where two communities clashed on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The city is presently under curfew and internet services have been suspended.

Jodhpur clash, Jodhpur curfew, jodhpur communal clash, Rajasthan communal clash, Ashok gehlot, Rajasthan govt, India news, Indian express Scenes from the Jalori gate in Jodhpur where the clash took place. (Express Photo by Deep Mukherjee)

“12 FIRs have been lodged so far and eight people have been arrested in the lodged cases. A total of 133 people have been arrested under section 151 CrPC. If more people want to come forward and lodge FIRs, they are welcome,” said Rajasthan cabinet minister BD Kalla, who has been sent to Jodhpur by CM Ashok Gehlot.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP walked out of the peace committee meeting, alleging that the government is not arresting those who had hoisted an Eid flag on the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...Premium
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cogPremium
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cog
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi pushPremium
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi push
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Hope various communities will work together: UN spokesperson on Jodhpur communal tensions

“We have decided to boycott the meeting because the government is not arresting the miscreants who hoisted the Eid flag on the statue of Bissa ji and instead arrested innocents,” said Soorsagar BJP MLA Suryakanta Vyas.

More from Jaipur

At the peace committee meeting, religious leaders Mufti Sher Muhammed and Mahant Ramprasad appealed to both the Hindu and Muslim communities to maintain peace.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement