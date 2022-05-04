Jodhpur clash: 12 FIRs lodged, BJP boycotts peace committee meeting

The opposition BJP on Wednesday boycotted a peace committee meeting which was convened to ease the tension in Jodhpur, where two communities clashed on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The city is presently under curfew and internet services have been suspended.

Scenes from the Jalori gate in Jodhpur where the clash took place. (Express Photo by Deep Mukherjee) Scenes from the Jalori gate in Jodhpur where the clash took place. (Express Photo by Deep Mukherjee)

“12 FIRs have been lodged so far and eight people have been arrested in the lodged cases. A total of 133 people have been arrested under section 151 CrPC. If more people want to come forward and lodge FIRs, they are welcome,” said Rajasthan cabinet minister BD Kalla, who has been sent to Jodhpur by CM Ashok Gehlot.

The BJP walked out of the peace committee meeting, alleging that the government is not arresting those who had hoisted an Eid flag on the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa.

Also Read | Hope various communities will work together: UN spokesperson on Jodhpur communal tensions

“We have decided to boycott the meeting because the government is not arresting the miscreants who hoisted the Eid flag on the statue of Bissa ji and instead arrested innocents,” said Soorsagar BJP MLA Suryakanta Vyas.

At the peace committee meeting, religious leaders Mufti Sher Muhammed and Mahant Ramprasad appealed to both the Hindu and Muslim communities to maintain peace.