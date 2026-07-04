Jodhpur gets a new airport terminal as Modi launches Rs 28,840 cr UDAN scheme. What this means

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday inaugurated the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport.

Accompanied by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the prime minister also launched the modified UDAN scheme which has an allocation of Rs 28,840 crore over the next ten years.

The new Jodhpur airport terminal has been developed at a total cost of Rs 480 crore. Spread over an area of over 23,000 sq.m, it is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually and is equipped with modern passenger amenities.

In a statement, the government said that it is “architecturally inspired by Rajasthan’s royal heritage, the terminal seamlessly blends traditional elements such as arches and jharokhas with contemporary design. Sustainability has been integral to the terminal’s design, with features such as energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, and green building practices aimed at achieving a 5-star GRIHA rating”.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Terminal Building of Jodhpur Airport and launch the Modified UDAN scheme in Jodhpur. Subsequently, at around 12:15 PM, he will travel to Balotra to dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for development projects… pic.twitter.com/QHhenNP0r3 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Through the new terminal the government hopes that it will provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, and employment generation in the region.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also launched the UDAN scheme, with a particular focus on regional connectivity, to advance “the vision of ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik‘. With an allocation of Rs 28,840 crore over the next ten years, the scheme “aims to accelerate the next phase of aviation-led development. It focuses on multiple strategic components designed to ensure comprehensive and sustainable connectivity,” the government said.

A key emphasis is on the development of 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips, supported by an outlay of over Rs 12,000 crore, to expand aviation infrastructure across the country. In addition, over Rs 2,500 crore has been earmarked for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support to ensure the viability of regional airports during their initial years of operation. To address accessibility challenges in remote and difficult terrains, the scheme also proposes the development of 200 modern helipads.

The scheme also continues Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of over Rs 10,000 crore for airlines, ensuring sustained regional operations while encouraging gradual commercial viability. “Further strengthening the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the initiative includes the procurement of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, such as HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, to enhance connectivity and operations in underserved regions,” the government said.