JLF 2022 from March 5, to have discussions on Ukraine-Russia conflict, Rajasthani heritage

The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), scheduled to be held in Jaipur from March 5 onwards, will focus on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict along with sessions on Rajasthan’s heritage and culture, the event organizers said on Wednesday.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

While the on-ground festival will be held from March 10-14 at Hotel Clarks Amer, the online sessions will be held between March 5-14.

“This year’s programme celebrates the diversity of literature and offers a wide range of topics including on the Ukraine Russia conflict, climate change, new world order, art of fiction, poetic imagination, travel, science, history etc.” Sanjoy Roy, the managing director of Teamwork Arts, that organises the festival, said on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said he is delighted that the JLF is returning on-ground in Jaipur. The last on-ground version of the festival was held in Jaipur in 2020, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The festival truly provides an exceptional platform for both Indian and global authors and thought leaders to engage and strengthen our literary heritage and culture. I look forward to warmly welcoming all authors, speakers, artists, musicians and visitors to Jaipur and the state of Rajasthan for the festival in March 2022,” said Singh.