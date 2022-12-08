scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Riju Jhunjhunwala quits Congress citing personal reasons

Jhunjhunwala praised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, saying that he has the “highest possible regards” for the two.

Industrialist Riju Jhunjhunwala
Congress leader and industrialist Riju Jhunjhunwala on Wednesday submitted his resignation as a member of the Congress party.

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jhunjhunwala said he wishes to convey his “decision to resign from the membership of the Congress party”. “I was given a wonderful opportunity by the party to represent it for the Lok Sabha elections from Ajmer in 2019,” he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he had lost to BJP’s Bhagirath Choudhary in Ajmer.

In a Twitter post, he said: “The reasons for my resignation are purely personal.” His resignation letter said: “I have tried my best to serve the party through various activities but in vain. While I continue with my commitment to serve the people of Rajasthan with full zeal in times to come, I’m unable to add any value towards this mission through the party.”

More from Jaipur

Jhunjhunwala also praised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, saying that he has the "highest possible regards" for the two.

