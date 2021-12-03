Jewel thief held, carried out heists in 9 states over 21 years: Police

The Jaipur police on Thursday arrested the man accused of stealing jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore from Hotel Clarks Amer in the city by pretending to be a wedding guest.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Jayesh Ravji Sejpal, 50, was arrested from Surat, where he was hiding after the robbery. The accused is also suspected to have committed a similar theft in a hotel in Udaipur on November 20, before he carried out the heist in Jaipur on November 25, said officials. Police said Sejpal has been carrying out heists since 2000.

“While sharing information with police from other states, we came to know that similar crimes – with the same modus operandi of targeting five star hotels – have taken place in other states such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Trivendram, Agra, Lucknow and Udaipur… He had been arrested before as well,” Ajay Pal Lamba, additional commissioner of police, Jaipur, said.

He added that the loot from the November 25 robbery had been recovered from Sejpal.

According to the FIR, while the suspect decamped with a pair of diamond earrings, gold jewellery and Rs 50,000 cash in the Udaipur incident, the items stolen from Hotel Clarks Amer are worth over Rs 2 crore, including gold and diamond jewellery and Rs 95,000 cash.